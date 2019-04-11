Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

