Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

WSO traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,055. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $991.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

