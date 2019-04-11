Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 825 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,369.0% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 102,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,503 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,649.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,158,525.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,526 shares of company stock worth $9,558,427. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.97.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.00. 623,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,138. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

