Welltower Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,871,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.