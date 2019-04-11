Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Trimmed by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,671 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

