Weingarten Realty Investors to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 61.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of WRI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,576. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.