Wedbush Weighs in on Aravive Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ARAV)

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 29.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer.

