Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PTC (PMTC)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PMTC) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Internet of Things (IoT) Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. The IoT Group segment comprises of the license, subscription, support and cloud services revenue for IoT, analytics, and augmented reality solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.