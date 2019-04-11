WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Reduced by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.70.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Reduced by Buckley Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-position-reduced-by-buckley-wealth-management-llc.html.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.