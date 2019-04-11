Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have commented on WBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/webster-financial-wbs-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.