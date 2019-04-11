Webster Financial (WBS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of WBS opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310,984 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock worth $5,569,345. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,138,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,406,000 after purchasing an additional 257,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

