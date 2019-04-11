Webster Bank N. A. Purchases Shares of 8,700 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

