Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $84,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 810,493 shares of company stock worth $1,001,401. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $2.8646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

