Wealth Architects LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

VZ stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

