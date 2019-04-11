We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,495 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $855.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Dejana purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $247,845.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,321.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $45,302.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,824.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,830 shares of company stock worth $886,953. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

