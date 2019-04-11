We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 5,697.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $358,987,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $310,033,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 2,417.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,811,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

