We Are One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 322.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.17.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $114,777.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,349,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $585.89 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.77 and a 52-week high of $586.85. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

