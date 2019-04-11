We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 162.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,753 shares of company stock worth $21,218,220. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $196.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $133.53 and a twelve month high of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 42.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

