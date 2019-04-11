Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4,855.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,671,000 after purchasing an additional 128,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,024,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,089,000 after purchasing an additional 182,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $102.93 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $69,872.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

