Washington Trust Bank Sells 710 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

MET stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

