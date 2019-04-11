Washington Trust Bank Raises Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nike by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Nike by 18.0% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 161,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 63,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,807,665. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.62 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

