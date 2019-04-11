Washington Trust Bank Has $79,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/washington-trust-bank-has-79000-position-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.