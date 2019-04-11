Washington Trust Bank Has $142,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

