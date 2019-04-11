Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 2,418 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $52.13. 61,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,663. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/wambolt-associates-llc-acquires-2418-shares-of-spdr-sp-400-mid-cap-value-etf-mdyv.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.