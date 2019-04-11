Walt Disney (DIS) Upgraded at Cowen

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $115.90 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock worth $460,637 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 357,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 62,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.