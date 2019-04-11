Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Reduced by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $460,637. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/walt-disney-co-dis-holdings-reduced-by-jarislowsky-fraser-ltd.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.