Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAGE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wageworks in the fourth quarter worth $10,908,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 386,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 302,004 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 342,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 246,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,928,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 209,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,968,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,624 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on WAGE. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Wageworks stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Wageworks Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

