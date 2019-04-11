Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNO. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of VNO opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,649,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,433,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,952 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,602,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 339,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

