Voise Reaches Market Cap of $472,637.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Voise has a total market cap of $472,637.00 and $141.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last seven days, Voise has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00344684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.01428925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00220206 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005400 BTC.

About Voise

Voise’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

