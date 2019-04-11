Vital Therapies (VTL) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.51. Vital Therapies shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 94425052 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Vital Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTL)
Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.
