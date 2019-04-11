Vital Therapies (VTL) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.51. Vital Therapies shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 94425052 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 310,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,481,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 148,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 340,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTL)

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

