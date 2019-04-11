Visteon Corp (VC) Receives $100.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 433,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,411. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $6,378,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 42.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 252,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 304,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

