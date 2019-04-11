Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.
NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.
NESTLE S A/S Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
