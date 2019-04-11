Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

