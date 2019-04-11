VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847,013 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,864,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $104,581,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $76,963,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a current ratio of 162.32. VICI Properties has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $22.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.42%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.