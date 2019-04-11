ViaSat (VSAT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 509,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.98 and a beta of 0.90. ViaSat has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $84.60.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,840,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,026 shares of company stock worth $14,012,045. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ViaSat by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ViaSat by 313.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

