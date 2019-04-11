Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.96 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00010205 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bitsane and Upbit. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $25.15 million and $1.96 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,034.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.03255758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.05428741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.01554891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.01328731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00121224 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.01352322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00325525 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00029038 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 48,995,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

