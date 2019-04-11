Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.58.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

