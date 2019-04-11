Veoneer Inc (VNE) Receives $42.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

NYSE VNE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 15,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

