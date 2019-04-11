Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 393.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

