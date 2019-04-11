Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $264.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $1.4551 dividend. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

