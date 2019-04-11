Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Shares Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 42,516.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

