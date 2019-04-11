Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,059,000 after buying an additional 94,220 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

