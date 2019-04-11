Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,183 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,645.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,536,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33,678.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,511 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,618,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,588,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,947 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 29,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,349. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

