ValuEngine Lowers Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to Hold

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $4,446,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

