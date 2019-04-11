Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) Receives $2.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

VLRX stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valeritas will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valeritas by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valeritas by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

