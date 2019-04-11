The United States needs to place tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of EU merchandise — from planes to Gouda cheese to olives — to offset what it says are unfair European subsidies for airplane maker Airbus.

While the magnitude of their tariffs is small compared with the hundreds of centuries that the U.S. and China are taxing inside their trade warfare, it suggests a breakdown in talks with the European Union over transaction in a time once the economy is currently slowing sharply. Even the U.S. and EU have been negotiating since last year about ways to avoid tariffs that President Donald Trump has desired to inflict to reduce a trade deficit with countries like Germany.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office published late Monday a list of EU goods it would tax in anticipation of a judgment by the World Trade Organization this summer.

The U.S. had in 2004 whined to the WTO, which sets the rules for trade and settles disputes, that the EU was providing unfair support to Airbus. The WTO ruled in May a year ago the EU had in fact provided several illegal subsidies to Airbus, damaging U.S. maker Boeing.

The U.S. expects the WTO will say this summer that it can take countermeasures to cancel the EU subsidies. So that it can have a list it is going to start a consultation with business representatives on the list of EU products it wants to taxation.

“This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The move, although nominally following international trade rules, appears to also reflect U.S. frustration at the slow pace of discussions on trade with the EU.

Trump at June last year imposed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum from the EU. The EU reacted with tariffs about 2.8 billion euros’ worth ($3.4 billion) of U.S. agricultural, steel and other products, from Harley Davidson bicycles to orange juice.

Even the U.S. and EU have since July been in talks to scale back the tariffs, together with Trump holding out the larger threat of slapping tariffs on European automobiles — a massive business in the area — should the negotiations not return a outcome. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed frustration at the slow speed of the discussions.

The U.S. announcement also comes just as Boeing is facing broad challenges within the international grounding of its 737 Max industrial jet amid worries that technical issues might have contributed to two crashes in five weeks. In another instance, the WTO has ruled that Boeing got a small number of illegal support from the state of Washington worth a $100 million a year.