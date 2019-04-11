Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Director Edward N. Antoian Sells 18,006 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $598,339.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

