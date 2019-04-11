Universal Logistics (ULH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH) recently:

4/4/2019 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2019 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/22/2019 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2019 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2019 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ULH stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $386.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

