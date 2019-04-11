Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,983. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 1,675 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $35,409.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

