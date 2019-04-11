United Express lands after cockpit screens Begin to go blank

When screens in the cockpit started going dim A United Express flight was cut short.

An unscheduled landing was made by the flight Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Houston rather of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A video posted by passenger Rodney Giles captures among the pilots telling passengers since they had been overheating, that the team lost two displays and other displays would fail. That ordered a direct landing.

“If we’d continued, eventually I’d be flying blind,” the pilot says.

An ExpressJet spokesman says the team reported an issue with tracks that are flight-deck, along with also the flight landed in Dallas. He states passengers were rebooked on other flights.